Boggs’ annual status hearing in Harrison County shows him unfit to stand trial once again

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – William Boggs teleconferenced into Judge Thomas Bedell’s courtroom from Sharpe Hospital for his annual status hearing Thursday morning.

He faces two counts of first degree murder in the 2005 stabbing deaths of Heather Conner and Michael Mueller at the Clarksburg Hardee’s.

Boggs was found not fit to stand trial after a grand jury indicted him in January 2008. He has had an annual hearing to determine if he can be tried. Judge Bedell again determined that Boggs is not fit to stand trial.

His next status hearing is scheduled for July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in the Harrison County Courthouse.