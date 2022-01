Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — Parkersburg police said there was a reported bomb threat at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center.

Parkersburg PD, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and “several other law enforcement agencies,” are on the scene currently.

According to police, one person is in custody and authorities are checking the building to make sure no bombs are present.