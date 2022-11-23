ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Randolph County are investigating a bomb threat at the magistrate’s office that was made on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made Tuesday claiming that there was a bomb in the magistrate’s office, and the caller told the Randolph County E-911 center operator not to take the call lightly.

Deputies, West Virginia State Police troopers, Elkins Police Department officers and Randolph County Court Security officers responded and helped clear the building of personnel and civilians.

“The building was searched and secured until WVSP EOD personnel could arrive on scene. Further investigation will continue regarding the incident,” the release concludes.