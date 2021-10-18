Boothsville couple charged after welfare check results show they were ‘under the influence more than they seem sober’ while caring for 2 children

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. — A Boothsville couple has been charged after a welfare check results in deputies learning they were “under the influence more than they seem sober” while caring for two children.

Keith Richards

On Oct. 15, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a welfare check at the Boothsville Apartments in Taylor County, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller told deputies that Keith Richards, 31; and Shalya Richards, 31, both of Boothsville, would let two children “go without adult supervision for extended periods of time,” deputies said.

Shayla Richards

Deputies received other statements from individuals in the apartment complex who stated that Keith and Shayla would “scream extremely loud at each other in front of the children,” and that during one of the arguments, the witness heard ‘You used the last of the meth,’ according to the complaint.

Another witness stated that Shayla came to the apartment to ask the witness for aluminum foil ‘for the use of controlled substances; and in another situation, a 2-year-old child “managed to get out of the house and was found outside” at 3 a.m., deputies said.

Witnesses continued to state that Keith and Shayla “were under the influence more than they seem sober,” according to the complaint.

Keith and Shalya have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.