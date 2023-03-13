SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County high school teacher has been charged with sex abuse after an incident that reportedly involved a student in his room at the school.

Lee Given

On March 2, troopers with the Sutton detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a report from a staff member at Braxton County High School of a student disclosing a sexual relationship with a teacher at the school, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, troopers received an audio recording of the accused teacher, identified as Lee Given, 42, of Flatwoods, wherein Given admitted “to having sexual contact with the victim at Braxton County High School,” and that “said acts did occur in his high school classroom,” troopers said.

In a forensic interview with the victim on a later date, the victim stated “that ‘sexual contact’ and ‘sexual intercourse’ did occur” in the classroom, and that the sexual contact “begun in the last one to two months”; both Given and the victim stated that they communicated through social media, according to the complaint.

Given has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.