Braxton County man admits to distributing drugs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Braxton County man has admitted in federal court to drug distribution.

Joseph Frederick, 35, of Duck, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Frederick admitted to selling methamphetamine near Gilmer County High School in September 2018.

Frederick faces one to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

