Braxton County man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth near Glenville State College

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Braxton County was sentenced Monday to 15 months in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Duncan Canter

Duncan Canter, 26 of Burnsville, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location” in October 2019. Canter admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018 in Gilmer County.

Canter was one of 11 people involved in the Gilmer County meth ring, indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2019.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced Canter.

Canter is already serving a sentence in the Huttonsville Correctional Center for a drug conviction in Braxton County, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.