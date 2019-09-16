Braxton County woman admits to methamphetamine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Burnsville woman has admitted to her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Brandi Singleton

Brandi Dawn Singleton, 41, of Singleton, pled guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location. Singleton admitted to selling meth near Gilmer County High School in September of 2018.

According to the release, Singleton will be subject to sentencing of one to forty years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2 Million. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the final sentence will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. and U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over this case.

Singleton is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.