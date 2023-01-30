CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport resident pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water Acts, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney of the Northern District of West Virginia.

Court documents say that Reliance Laboratories, a business that claimed to test public drinking water samples, said that water was safe despite not having tested it. The owner, Tenley Miller, 42 of Bridgeport, received samples from the City of Martinsburg in May 2021 and reported that they were tested and safe to drink, according to the release.

Later, investigators found out that Miller did not test the samples because her equipment was out of operation. Miller pleaded guilty on Jan. 30.

“The defendant in this case knowingly submitted falsified water analysis results, jeopardizing the health and safety of the impacted communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Nic Evans of EPA’s Office of Inspector General.

The Environmental Protection Agency Office of Inspector General and the Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigations Department investigated, the release said.