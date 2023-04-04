CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — David Elwood Hess, who practiced medicine in Bridgeport, has been charged with multiple counts of illegal prescribing and one count of destroying evidence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hess was indicted for the unlawful distribution of controlled substances and for “destroying evidence of his alleged crimes.” The release said that Hess wrote prescriptions for Oxycontin, Adderall and Xanax to individuals “without a legitimate purpose and beyond the bounds of professional practice.”

“Adderall is the chemical cousin of methamphetamine and a very powerful stimulant,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Given its high potential for misuse, medical practitioners must be cautious when prescribing it and when they are not, there will be consequences.”

Hess was charged with 25 counts of improper prescribing after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the West Virginia Board of Medicine, Hess practiced at LabCorp in Bridgeport at 215 W Main Street. His Medical Doctor license and and Controlled Substance Dispensing license have both been surrendered.