CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A doctor employed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has been indicted after she allegedly sexually abused a fellow employee.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Tracey H. Reilly, 53, of Bridgeport and a physician at the medical center, allegedly touched another employee’s breasts and buttocks with “the intent of harassing and/or humiliating” them.

Reilly has been charged with abusive sexual contact and simple assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government and the Veterans Affairs Police. The VA Office of Inspector General investigated.

An indictment is merely a formal charge or allegation against someone else, the defendant in any case is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.