Bridgeport man accused of sexually abusing young girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport man is accused of sexually abusing a young female relative.

During a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the 5-year-old girl stated that Robert Fisher, 57, of Bridgeport, had touched her genitals while they were lying down in Fisher’s bedroom, according to a criminal complaint. The girl also stated that she had touched Fisher’s genitals, according to West Virginia State Police.

Fisher told troopers that he was rubbing the girl’s stomach and “got carried away” and touched her genitals, according to police. Fisher stated that the incident happened June 22, according to a criminal complaint.

Fisher is charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $30,000.