CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — On Tuesday, a Bridgeport man admitted to accepting nearly $650,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funding.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Nolte, 52, of Bridgeport pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of wire fraud. Nolte admitted to improperly acquiring CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for businesses he reportedly owned by falsely representing wages, staff and tax returns associated with said companies.

Nolte reportedly received $645,747 in fraudulent loans for PGO Veterans Services, PG Health, RJS Catering and Dental Care Plus. He faces up to 20 years in prison for this charge and will be sentenced at a later date.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jennifer Conklin on behalf of the U.S. government with U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presiding.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud is encouraged to report it by contacting the U.S. Department of Justice at wvfraud@fbi.gov or by calling 304-234-0100.