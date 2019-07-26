Bridgeport man arrested after officers said they found drugs, stolen guns in his vehicle following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been arrested after officers said they found multiple types of drugs and three stolen guns in his vehicle following a police pursuit.

William Crayton

On Tuesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop on a black Chevy Blazer on Factory Street in Summit Park for having an expired West Virginia state registration, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department. Officers said the vehicle was being driven by William Crayton, 27, of Bridgeport, whose license was suspended.

However, despite deputies giving verbal and visual indications for Crayton to stop, he ignored the signals and, at the corner of Summit Park Avenue and Factory Street, began to accelerate, drive recklessly and almost wreck his own vehicle, according to the complaint. Deputies said Crayton took a sharp turn on Summit Park Avenue and almost hit a young girl standing beside the road.

Deputies hit speeds of more than 50 miles per hour, topping off at 68 miles per hour, in their pursuit of Crayton down Summit Park Road, which had no dividing line, the complaint states.

Crayton skidded to a halt as he slammed his brakes and went off of the road where he lost control and wrecked in a creek bed, hitting a walking bridge as it flew, according to the complaint. He then got out of the driver’s side window of his vehicle, and an unknown white male also fled the vehicle from the passenger’s side, deputies said.

Later, deputies received word that Crayton was heading towards Highland Avenue in East View form a suspicious person complaint, and when deputies arrived, he attempted to flee but was quickly caught, according to the complaint.

In a search of the scene where Crayton crashed, deputies said they found a plastic bag, which a free air sniff by K9 resulted in a positive indication of the odor of controlled substances.

Deputies were also able to obtain a search warrant to investigate Crayton’s vehicle itself, inside of which deputies found several items of drug contraband – including 17 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of an unknown white powdered substance, a digital scale, computers, plastic bags, cell phones and three firearms which came back as stolen in Randolph County, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they also found a small wooden box in Crayton’s vehicle labelled “dream box,” inside of which was a locked silver metal briefcase.