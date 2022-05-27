BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man was arrested after a forensic unit found child pornography on his phone.

On March 22, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Maple Lake Road in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, deputies obtained a cell phone belonging to Nathan Currey, 30, of Bridgeport, which was submitted to the West Virginia State Police Forensics Unit for analysis, deputies said.

Upon a review of the phone’s contents, deputies found images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the complaint.

Currey has been charged with distribution or exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit materials. He is currently out on $2,500 bond.