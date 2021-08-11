Bridgeport man charged after officers find more than 300 child pornography images in his possession

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged after officers find more than 300 child pornography images in his possession.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, West Virginia State Police received a tip about an individual using Instagram and Dropbox for child pornography.

After investigating the cyber tip, officers discovered that the accounts came from 12 Point of View in Bridgeport and were in the control of Jason Fraley, 18, of Bridgeport, officers said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found that the accounts and residence contained “over 300 images,” according to the complaint.

Fraley has been charged with distribution and exhibition of material involving minors. He is currently out on bond.