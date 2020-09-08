Bridgeport man charged following brief, high-speed chase with police

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport man is in custody after police said he led officers on a brief high-speed chase in Harrison County that resulted in him crashing his vehicle.

A criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department stated that on September 4, at approximately 11:56 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2002 Honda Civic for loud exhaust on Route 50 near Davis St. in Bridgeport.

Theodore Robey

Officers said that when they activated their emergency lights, the driver of the Honda, who was later identified as Theodore Robey, 35, of Bridgeport, turned onto Davis St. and headed towards Geneva St. Officers said they then initiated their emergency siren in efforts to get the vehicle to stop, but Robey continued to flee and turned right onto Grand Ave. before turning right onto Route 50 eastbound towards Grafton.

The complaint stated that officers blocked the intersection of Route 50 and Route 131, so Robey would be forced to turn left onto Route 131 heading north. Officers said Robey made that left turn and began traveling at speeds in excess of 90 MPH and entered on-coming traffic on blind turns “very erratically.”

Officers said Robey continued traveling north on Route 141 before eventually turning right onto Corbin Brand Rd. Approximately one mile on Corbin Brand Rd., Robey’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

Robey then exited his vehicle and began running in the same direction he had been driving until officers caught up to him, the complaint stated. Officers said Robey appeared to be reaching into his waistband, so one officer deployed his taser. Officers said that as Robey was on the ground, they noticed an empty gun holster in his waistband and found him to be laying on the gun.

Robey provided a false identity to police once he was placed under arrest, according to the complaint. Officers said Robey was then transported to United Hospital Center for medical evaluation.

Upon being admitted to North Central Regional Jail, Robey was positively identified and police learned the original name he gave them was false.

Robey has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to court documents.