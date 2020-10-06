Bridgeport man charged in Taylor County claims he’s “a small time drug dealer” who can assist in “setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies say

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged in Taylor County after telling deputies he’s “a small time drug dealer” who can assist deputies in “setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies said.

Thomas Boggess

On Oct. 4, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department observed a Suzuki Echoenter the Sunshine Valley Trailer Park in Boothville due to the vehicle having “multiple parts to include wires, exhaust, and cosmetic hanging from itself,” according to a criminal complaint.

Upon running the vehicle’s registration, deputies learned that the registration had expired in 2018 and had a fraudulent 2021 sticker displayed, deputies said.

When deputies were verifying the information, Thomas Boggess, 43, of Bridgeport, exited the vehicle and entered the residence at trailer 32; deputies then knocked on the door to make contact with Boggess and were met with another individual, according to the complaint.

Boggess then came out of the trailer to speak with deputies and gave them a copy of his driver’s license, which was suspended, and Boggess also told deputies “he had no insurance on the car and the fake registration sticker must have been put on by someone else,” deputies said.

Deputies then saw a “broken meth inhalation device” in the center console of the Echo, and a K9 unit was deployed to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle, and the K9 gave a positive indication on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After being read his Miranda statement, Boggess told deputies “there were no drugs in the car,” but when deputies searched the vehicle, they found multiple smoking devices, multiple bags, a set of digital scales and bags with presumed methamphetamine residue, deputies said.

Deputies then performed a search of the trailer after being informed that Boggess “hid a box between the couches,” which contained 2.76 grams of methamphetamine; Boggess then told deputies he wanted to speak with them privately, according to the complaint.

While speaking with deputies, Boggess asked ‘what would make this go away?’ then told deputies that “he was a small time drug dealer and he could assist in setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies said.

Boggess has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.