CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged after a female juvenile disclosed incidents of sexual abuse that took place in Monongalia County, several years ago.

On Jan. 19, troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police spoke with an individual who reported that a juvenile female “had been the victim of a sex crime” over the summers of 2019 and 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainant told troopers that the child “had been groped by an adult male,” identified as Brian Morton, 51, of Bridgeport, while in the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County, troopers said.

During a forensic interview, the female juvenile victim stated that the first incident happened when she was 13, and that Morton touched her inappropriately for two minutes while her younger siblings were in the back seat of Morton’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

The victim said “she did not say anything to him during the touching because she was too scared,” and that she had disclosed the incident to another individual in July of 2021; that individual informed the complainant of the incident in January of 2022, troopers said.

Morton has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He is currently out on $10,000 cash or surety bond.