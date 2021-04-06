Bridgeport man faces child porn charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man is facing a child pornography charge following a state police investigation.

On Apr. 1, troopers with the West Virginia State Police executed an arrest of a Bridgeport man based on a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to a complaint.

The tip stated that Randy McKinley, 57, of Bridgeport, had been “uploading child pornography on Facebook on 10/19/20,” troopers said.

Troopers also received McKinley’s IP address and Facebook account information, and “the IP address resolved back to an address on Hickory Lane, Bridgeport, WV,” and the Facebook profile was “in the name of Randy McKinley,” according to the complaint.

On Mar. 21, troopers performed a search of the address and found “thumbnails of images of child pornography on a Facebook account,” at which point a warrant to obtain the contents of the Facebook account was requested, troopers said.

When troopers reviewed the records sent on the Facebook account, they “found videos on Randy McKinley’s account that were obvious child pornography,” with “approximately 105 videos,” according to the complaint.

McKinley has been charged with distributing and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is currently out on bond.