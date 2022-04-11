CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Harrison County man, Monday to 14 years in federal prison for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Randy McKinley, 58 of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Harrison County.

McKinley was charged in April 2021, after receiving a tip that he had uploaded child pornography to Facebook in 2020.

The Bridgeport Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against McKinley.

McKinley is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.