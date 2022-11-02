CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport man was indicted on federal drug charges Tuesday.

Arthur Pritt

Arthur Pritt Jr., 46, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine for allegedly selling the drug between December 2017 and January 2019 in Harrison County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

If convicted, Pritt faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

As of Wednesday, Pritt had four open cases against him, all issued by Harrison County, according to West Virginia jail records.

In January, 12 News reported on his arrest after a vehicle pursuit in Clarksburg that started when police said they noticed the license plate on the car Pritt was allegedly driving returned the information of a different vehicle. Police at the time said they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but he sped off up Pike Street and through residential areas, driving on the wrong side of the road before stopping near a Route 50 underpass and attempting to hide in the woods.

For that incident, Pritt was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case and the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.