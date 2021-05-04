Bridgeport man indicted on federal heroin and meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was indicted Tuesday on federal drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Austin Lodge

Austin Lodge, 28 of Bridgeport, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Lodge is accused of having methamphetamine and heroin in December 2018 in Harrison County.

Lodge faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each charge.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Lodge was arrested in November 2020 after a shoplifting incident that led to Lodge trying to escape by taking control of a West Virginia State trooper’s cruiser.

He was also charged with robbery in May 2017, after he tried to hold up the Sutton Inn on Clarksburg’s Emily Drive. In that incident, the hotel clerk pulled a gun on Lodge, causing him to run off.

Lodge is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.