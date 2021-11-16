Bridgeport man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Bridgeport man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Randy McKinley, 57, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Harrison County.

McKinley was charged in April 2021, after receiving a tip that he had uploaded child pornography to Facebook in 2020.

The Bridgeport Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against McKinley.

McKinley faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced at a later date.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.