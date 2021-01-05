Bridgeport man pleads guilty to multiple federal meth and heroin charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Bridgeport man has admitted to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

William Crayton

William Crayton II, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Crayton admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Harrison County. He also admitted to having methamphetamine and heroin in June and July 2019 in Harrison County.

He was indicted on the federal charges in March 2020.

After his arrest, Crayton tried to break out of the North Central Regional Jail in August 2019.

Crayton faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for the 50 grams or more count, and faces up to 20 years and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the other counts.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Crayton remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.