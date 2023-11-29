CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport man was sentenced Wednesday on wire fraud charges after he fraudulently applied for COVID-19 aid.

James Nolte, 52, will spend a year and nine months in federal prison. He fraudulently applied for and received CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $645,717.

The United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) said in a press release that Nolte falsely represented an interest in business or created the business and submitted fraudulent documents to obtain loans for PGO Veterans Services, PG Health, RJS Catering and Dental Care Plus.

The USAO said Nolte also obtained forgiveness from the Small Business Administration for the PPP loans by falsely certifying that he used the money for payroll expenses when he actually used the money for personal expenses.

In addition to prison, Nolte was ordered to pay $684,154.44 to the Small Business Administration which includes the initial loan amounts, interest on the loans prior to forgiveness and processing fees.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud can report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, by telephone to 304-234-0100, or via regular mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.