CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport man was sentenced Wednesday on a federal possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charge.

Austin Lodge

Austin Lodge, age 31, of Bridgeport, discarded a backpack that had meth inside of it after a high-speed chase led to a foot chase in Harrison County, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Lodge was sentenced to spend 12 years and seven months in federal prison.

12 News previously covered Lodge after a 2020 arrest when West Virginia State Police said he attempted to flee in a police cruiser and a 2017 hotel robbery.