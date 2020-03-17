Bridgeport man who tried to break out of jail is indicted on federal meth and heroin charges

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – A Harrison County man is facing federal meth and heroin distribution charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Tuesday.

William Crayton, 29 of Bridgeport, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin,” Powell said. Crayton is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Harrison County. He is also accused of having methamphetamine and heroin in June and July 2019 in Harrison County.

Crayton faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for the 50 grams or more count, and faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the other counts, according to a news release.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated Crayton’s cases.

Crayton is being held in the North Central Regional Jail. He is also facing charges for trying to escape from the jail in August 2019.