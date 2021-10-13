Bridgeport officers find more than a pound of meth, other narcotics during traffic stop on West Main Street

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine and other narcotics during a traffic stop on West Main Street.

Michael Stout

Early on Wednesday morning, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on West Main Street in Bridgeport, according to a press release.

During the stop, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Michael Stout, 61, and found “more than 1 pound” of meth, “several” grams of fentanyl and marijuana, as well as $1,900 in cash and a loaded firearm, the release stated.

As a result of the incident, Stout is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; an investigation is still ongoing at this time, according to the release.