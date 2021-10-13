Bridgeport officers find more than a pound of meth, other narcotics during traffic stop on West Main Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine and other narcotics during a traffic stop on West Main Street.

Offender Picture
Michael Stout

Early on Wednesday morning, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on West Main Street in Bridgeport, according to a press release.

During the stop, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Michael Stout, 61, and found “more than 1 pound” of meth, “several” grams of fentanyl and marijuana, as well as $1,900 in cash and a loaded firearm, the release stated.

As a result of the incident, Stout is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; an investigation is still ongoing at this time, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories