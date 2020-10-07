Bridgeport officers make arrest after man barricades himself inside home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department has taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home.

According to Chief John Walker, the incident happened on Circle Drive.

Kenneth Riley, 55, was wanted for burglary and had posted bail two weeks ago, Walker said. Riley had barricaded himself inside a house on Circle Drive, and once officers got in, it took them 2.5 hours to locate him.

Additional officers, state police and the marshals service were called in, as well as the Bridgeport Fire Department, according to Walker.

Riley is expected to be arraigned Thursday.