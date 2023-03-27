Photos of an SUV the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of an SUV in connection to what it says was a larceny.

The Bridgeport Police posted photos of the vehicle taken from surveillance footage on its official Facebook page Sunday night.

The photos appear to show two people at a gas station standing by a white SUV with what looks like a Ford logo on it.

Bridgeport Police did not specify when the photos were taken or from where.

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police Department to contact Officer Gregor at rgregor@bridgeportwv.com or by phone at 304-848-6141.