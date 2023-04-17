A woman who police say was involved with a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman.

On its official Facebook page, the police department posted photos of a woman, saying that she was involved with a shoplifting incident at the Shoe Department at the Meadowbrook Mall this past Friday, April 14.

The photos show a woman with tattoos on her arms, a colorful purse, grey leggings and a light-colored shirt and tennis shoes.

A woman who police say was involved with a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Davisson at 304-848-6137.