BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.

The Police Department posted photos taken from the store’s surveillance footage on its Facebook page, saying the theft happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Photos taken from surveillance footage in Ulta where the theft happened. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

The photos show a woman with long, blonde hair and a man. Both are wearing winter jackets and hats.

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact Ofc. Manson at 304-848-6107.

The Bridgeport Police Department also recently warned businesses about prop money that people were attempting to pass as real money, and last week asked for help identifying a man who is believed to have attempted to pass counterfeit money.