BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the police department said that the two women were “involved in a fraudulent use of an access device at Target.”

It shared a picture taken from Target surveillance footage, showing two women outside of the store’s exit. One of them was wearing jeans, a t-shirt and sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun, and the other was wearing a dark tank top and bottoms and a light-colored baseball cap.

The two women that Bridgeport Police are looking for. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police Department to contact Ofc. Neal at 304-842-8260.