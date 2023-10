BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man.

In a post on the department’s official Facebook page, officers said the man was involved in a shoplifting incident from Target at the Meadowbrook Mall.

The police department did not specify the date or time that the incident took place.

Bridgeport Police shared photos of the man.

Photos of a man that the Bridgeport Police Department says is involved in a shoplifting incident at Target. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police Department to call Ofc. Davisson at 304-842-8260.