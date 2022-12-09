BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying three people that it said are involved in a larceny case that happened over several days this December.

The larcenies happened at Ulta Beauty in the Meadowbrook Mall, according to police.

Police shared photos of two women and a man that were taken from store surveillance footage. The two women were wearing masks, one of them also wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses along with all-black clothes. The other woman and the man were both wearing grey jackets.

Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective R. L. Morrison at 304-848-6147 or rschuessler@bridgeportwv.com.

