BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman.
On its official Facebook page, Bridgeport Police said that the woman was involved in a shoplifting offense at the Home Depot that happened on Friday, June 2.
Police shared photos taken from surveillance footage on their Facebook page, which are timestamped 7:43 p.m.
The photos appear to show a woman with dark hair, visible tattoos, a black t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked but the Bridgeport Police to call Ofc. Davisson at 304-842-8260.