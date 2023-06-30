A photo taken from surveillance footage of a woman the Bridgeport Police are attempting to identify. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman.

On its official Facebook page, Bridgeport Police said that the woman was involved in a shoplifting offense at the Home Depot that happened on Friday, June 2.

Police shared photos taken from surveillance footage on their Facebook page, which are timestamped 7:43 p.m.

The photos appear to show a woman with dark hair, visible tattoos, a black t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers.

Photos taken from surveillance footage at the Home Depot where police say a shoplifting incident occurred. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked but the Bridgeport Police to call Ofc. Davisson at 304-842-8260.