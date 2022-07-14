CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department has charged a man with felony first degree sexual abuse.

Charles Pickens, 46, is alleged to have committed “forcible compulsion without consent,” on or around June 30, according to Harrison County Magistrate Court records.

No further information in the case is currently available due to a new state law that prevents the release of records in cases involving sexual charges.

Pickens was released after having bail set at $5,000. His mugshot was not available through online jail records since he has been released.