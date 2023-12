BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

In a post on its official Facebook page, police shared photos of a man, saying he was involved in a shoplifting incident at Home Depot and that an officer is seeking to identify him.

A man that the Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

The police department did not specify when the shoplifting incident occurred.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked by police to contact Officer Neal at 304-848-6122.