Bridgeport Police Department investigating break-ins at food pantry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating break-ins at Shepherd’s Corner on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to a Facebook post, the police department said it is looking to identify the potential culprits and vehicles involved in the break-ins.

No dates have been given for when the break-ins occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to either call Sgt. Holley at 304-848-6112; email at mholley@bridgeportwv.com; or message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

Below is a slideshow with images of the people and vehicles the Bridgeport Police Department needs help identifying.