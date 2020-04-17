Bridgeport Police in search of individual suspected of grand larceny at Super 8 Motel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Bridgeport Police Department is in search of an individual suspected of grand larceny at the Super 8 Motel in Bridgeport.

According to a post on the Bridgeport Police Department’s Facebook page, the individual is believed to be driving a dark in color — possibly blue — newer model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with any information on the individual in question or knowledge of the event is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6129 or email the officer in charge of the investigation at bstewart@bridgeportwv.com.