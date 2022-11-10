BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened at the Meadowbrook Mall.
The police department did not specify when the vehicle break-ins happened, but the surveillance photos are dark suggesting it happened at night.
Investigators said they also want help identifying a blue passenger vehicle that was captured in the surveillance footage along with the two people.
Anyone who recognizes the people or the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Janssen at 304-848-6127 or ljanssen@bridgeportwv.com.
This comes just days after the Bridgeport Police Department released surveillance footage of two men related to two different shoplifting incidents at the mall that are under investigation.