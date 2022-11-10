BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened at the Meadowbrook Mall.

The police department did not specify when the vehicle break-ins happened, but the surveillance photos are dark suggesting it happened at night.

Investigators said they also want help identifying a blue passenger vehicle that was captured in the surveillance footage along with the two people.

Surveillance footage captured at the Meadowbrook Mall connected to a Bridgeport Police investigation into vehicle break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the people or the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Janssen at 304-848-6127 or ljanssen@bridgeportwv.com.

This comes just days after the Bridgeport Police Department released surveillance footage of two men related to two different shoplifting incidents at the mall that are under investigation.