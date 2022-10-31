BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Sgt. J. M. Holley with the Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a person who was allegedly involved in grand larceny at Planet Fitness.

According to a post from the Police Department, on Oct. 26 at approximately 7:40 p.m., the person in the following photos allegedly stole items from the men’s locker room. Then, they got into a vehicle that was in the parking lot and stole items from the vehicle, the post said.

(Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

If you know who the person in the photos is or may have seen them at Planet Fitness or in the parking lot on Oct. 26, contact Sgt. Holley at 304-848-6112.