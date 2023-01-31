A woman and rental car being investigated as part of a counterfeit case. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it’s investigating.

Bridgeport Police posted pictures of the woman and car involved. The rental vehicle appears to be a gray Jeep with New York license plates that read KTR7384. The woman is wearing a black top and black pants, as well as pink crocs in the photo.

Bridgeport Police Officers are also looking for help identifying a woman in connection to a larceny complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Gregor at rgergor@bridgeportwv.com or at 304-848-6141.