BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport Police are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.

The white, short-haired suspect drove a black SUV and entered the BFS at 4:24 p.m. according to a timestamp on the video surveillance footage provided by the Bridgeport Police Department.

Suspect of a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16 2022

Police requested that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity should contact Officer Stallman at 304-848-6148 or to email dstallman@bridgeportwv.com.