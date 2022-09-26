BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after admitting to driving in Bridgeport with three children in her vehicle after she drank a 12-pack.

Samantha Jones

On Sept. 24, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to a home at Crestview Terrace in Bridgeport for a welfare check on a woman. According to a criminal complaint, she was traveling from Shinnston “under the influence with three children in the vehicle.”

When officers arrived, they were not able to locate the vehicle, but after waiting in the area, the vehicle, driven by Samantha Jones, 32 of Bridgeport, arrived, officers said.

Officers parked behind Jones’ vehicle and then made contact with her. When she was told to roll her window down, she instead opened her driver’s side door, and officers “immediately smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her,” according to the complaint.

After they saw Jones acting as though she was under the influence, officers asked her if she had anything to drink, to which she replied “she had drunk a bit prior to operating the vehicle.” And after being asked to perform a series of sobriety tests, Jones “stated she had drunk approximately a 12 pack prior to driving the vehicle,” officers said.

When Jones was tested at the Bridgeport Police Department, her blood-alcohol level was determined to be 0.195, according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.