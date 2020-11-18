Bridgeport woman charged after deputies find Fentanyl in her vehicle during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Bridgeport woman has been charged after deputies said they found Fentanyl in her vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Nov. 17, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a white Chevy Cruze cross the double yellow lines in the center of E Main Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Samantha Riley

When deputies performed a traffic stop of the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, Samantha Riley, 30, of Bridgeport, and asked for her license, proof of insurance and vehicle’s registration, deputies said.

While waiting for a response on Riley’s information, a K9 unit performed a free air sniff around the vehicle, and it indicated the presence of narcotics at the driver’s door of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Riley and another individual were removed from the vehicle so that a search could be performed, and during that search deputies said they found two bags of a powder-based substance which field tested positive as Fentayl inside of a Coach wallet.

Also during the search, deputies found a bag with .6 grams of a substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine, two 1mg Alprazolam pills, one .5mg Alprazolam pill, a half of a Subutex tablet, 24 empty wax stamps or clear bags, as well as a blear bag which contained .31 grams of “a white unknown powder,” according to the complaint.

Riley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.