CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport woman has admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Courtney M Oliverio

Courtney M. Oliverio, 42, of Bridgeport pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. According to court documents, Oliverio was found with nearly 60 grams of meth on her person during a traffic stop in Harrison County, as well as more than $3,000 in cash. After a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. This event was in May of 2021.

Oliverio is currently facing at least 10 years to life in prison and is being held in the Central Regional Jail pending a sentence. Oliverio also pleaded guilty to a carjacking in 2021 and was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for that charge.

This case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force—funded by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program managed by the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department.