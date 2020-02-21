Brooklyn man facing drug charge after fleeing from police on foot across I-79 in Marion Co.

KINGMONT, W.Va. – A New York man has been arrested on a drug charge after task force officers said he fled a hotel and ran across I-79 in Marion County.

Deshawn Wright

On Thursday, February 20, officers with the White Hall Police Department and the Three Rivers Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express located in Kingwood, when a man ran out of the side door of the hotel towards I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the man, who was later identified as Deshawn Wright, 23, of Brooklyn New York was asked by police to stop, but he continued to run across I-79 to the Kingmont southbound entrance ramp. Wright was then arrested along the roadway edge, according to the complaint.

Officers said Wright was in possession of five grams of suspected Fentanyl, two baggies of suspected marijuana, $760 in cash and a hotel card.

Wright has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $300,012.