Buckhannon City Council candidate faces gun charges after verbal altercation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A candidate for Buckhannon City Council is facing two misdemeanor gun charges after a verbal altercation with another man earlier this month.

On Monday, May 4, Matthew Kerner, 53 of Buckhannon, was in a verbal altercation with another man on East Main Street, when he pulled out a handgun and pointed at the other man, according to Buckhannon Police.

Matthew Kerner

Kerner told officers that the other man had a closed pocket knife in his hand during the incident, according to his criminal complaint.

Kerner is charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, due to felony drug possession and false check convictions in California, in 2005, court documents said.

On a post on his public Facebook page, Kerner said that he was acting within his right to self-defense when he pulled the handgun and that the prohibited person charge was the result of an administrative error in the California court system, that would soon be cleared up. Kerner went on to say that he is confident that both charges against him will be dropped.

Along with being a candidate for city council, Kerner is the executive director of the Opportunity House, an addiction recovery center in Buckhannon.